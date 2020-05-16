Kownacki, Ralph

Ralph J. Kownacki, age 78, of Powell, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, May 15, 2020. Ralph was a funeral director with Egan-Ryan since 2000. A retired Major of the U.S. Army Reserves, he served in Vietnam with the First Infantry Division and was a Bronze Star recipient. Born in Chicago in 1942, he received degrees from Loyola University, DePaul University, and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Member of Kairos Prison Ministry, the Worthington Inter-Faith Prayer Group, and St. Joan of Arc Parish. Retired member of the Columbus Police Reserves, and a former Personnel Director of DCSC. Ralph was preceded in death by his first wife Alice, parents Genevieve and Piotr, and brother the Rev. Robert. He is survived by his wife Raenita, sister Marion (the late Robert) Tuttle, children Frank (Susan), Janet (Alan), and Paul Kownacki; and Chris (Angie), James, and Michael Martin. Loving grandfather to Maggie, Cecilia, Zeke and Christian; fond cousin to many. Services will be private, with a public memorial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kairos Prison Ministry are appreciated. Funeral arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL.



