McAllister, Ralph
1939 - 2019
Ralph Roger McAllister, 80, passed away on December 20, 2019. Roger was born on November 30, 1939 in Athens County, Ohio to Ralph McAllister and Ruth Lucille Deeter. Roger married Phyllis in 1960, for 41 years. He was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 1966, and then spent 31 years of service at Columbia Gas Transmission as an Area Manager before he retired. He spent years volunteering & managing Eastmoor pool and was an avid fisherman. Roger is preceded in death by his parents; devoted stepfather Dale Apple; brother Jim Apple and wife Phyllis. He is survived by wife of 17 years, Helen; children Jeff (Anne) McAllister and Rhonda Faller; grandchildren Dustin and Courtney Faller, Nathan, Malia and Ryan McAllister; step-children Teri Bohn, Eddie (Jill) McCloud, and Jodi (Mark) Tigner; step-grandchildren Logan (Tyler) Dugan, Gus Bohn, Cassidy (Sam) Lovings, Joe Bohn, Riley and Reagan McCloud; sister Judi Reynolds and many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, from 4-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his service will follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roger's favorite charity, Operation Smile, https://www.operationsmile.org/act-now or your local Hospice. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019