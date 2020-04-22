|
|
McGaughy, Ralph
Ralph S. McGaughy, age 91, of Newark, departed this life on April 21, 2020, following a very brief illness. Ralph was married to Helen Charleen Orr, and they shared almost 70 years of marriage. Ralph served seven years in the U.S. Army Reserves and held the rank of Sergeant 1st Class at time of his discharge. He worked for The Oil Fuel Gas Co., which later became Columbia Gas of Ohio, and retired after 39 years of service. Over the years Ralph loved gardening and yard work, tinkering in his workshop, reading and traveling. He and Helen took many trips over the years visiting most of the states and enjoyed their times in Nova Scotia and the castles in Germany. He was a devoted father and husband and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen; daughters, Kathy Tittle (Larry, deceased), Beth (Tim) Ryan of Newark; sons, David (Kathy) of Loveland, Ohio, Andrew (Jenny) of Newark and Thomas (Nadia) of Hilliard; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Patricia) McGaughy; sister-in-law, Frances Slebodnik (Kenny, deceased); and several nephews and nieces. Ralph was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Newark. The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements. A private graveside will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark, with Rev. Mark Katrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at St. John's United Church of Christ or The . Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the McGaughy family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020