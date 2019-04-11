|
|
Nix, Ralph
1936 - 2019
Ralph L Nix, "Pete", aged 82, of Pataskala, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Predeceased by Arthur and Lillian Nix, and sister Cary Ellison. Pete is survived by his wife, Marsha Nix; and sons, Arthur "Pete" (Shauni) Nix, Greg (Elise) Nix, Charles Smith and Jeffrey (Elisa) Colley; and grandchildren, Natalie Nix, Ethan Nix and Brenden Colley. A long time Pataskala resident, Pete served as Principal at Watkins Memorial High School before becoming Superintendent for Southwest Licking School District. After retirement in 1988 as Superintendent of Urbana City Schools, Pete, an avid golfer, worked for 22 years at Broadview Golf Course. Pete served proudly in the United States Marine Corps, and in later years, served on the Pataskala City Council. He will be missed. A memorial service to honor Pete's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Ohio Hospice, 2269 Cherry Rd., Newark, OH 43055 or hospiceofcentralohio.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019