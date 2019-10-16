|
|
Nothstine, Ralph
1947 - 2019
Ralph Joseph Nothstine, 71, passed away October 8, 2019 at his home, Burdett, Kansas. He was born December 16, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio. The son of Robert Alfred and Ruth Roberta Dixon Nothstine. A resident of Burdett for approximately 13 years, moving from Colorado. He was a retired Command Sargent Major for the United States Army. After graduating High School Ralph entered the United States Army January 18, 1966, served his first tour in Vietnam, returned to Vietnam for a second tour in 1970. He was medically discharged August 8, 1987 and officially retired as a Command Sargent Major with many military awards, two recommendations for the Medal of Honor, Silver Star, Two Purple Hearts, Air Medal, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab amongst many others. He was of the Christian Faith, his hobbies consisted of, woodworking and antique furniture restoration, he was fascinated with bald eagles and the American flag and also loved to sing. He married Carol Pryor and later married Connie Nothstine; both survive. Other survivors include his children, Dominga Carbajal, AZ, Fred Nothstine, FL, Brett Nothstine, WA, Theresa Carbajal, AZ, Angelica Sanders, TX, Toni Morss, KS, Rachel Rohkohl, AZ, Lisa Noble, CO and Jason Nothstine, CO; his sister, Karen Foraker, OH; and a step-sister, Teresa Wilson, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 2p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Brown's Grove Cemetery, Burdett, KS with Pastor Doug Ellison presiding. Visitation will be 9a.m.-5p.m. Friday at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Inurnment will be in Brown's Grove Cemetery, Burdett, Kansas. Memorials may be given to the Jason Nothstine ALS Fund, in care of Beckwith Mortuary, P.O. Box 477, Larned, Kansas 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019