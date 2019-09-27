|
Roberts, Ralph
1924 - 2019
Ralph F. Roberts. Born in Crawford, Tx., Oct 21 1924 - Passed Sept. 25, 2019. Survived by Bruce (Connie) Roberts, David (Linda) Roberts; and many grandsons and nieces. Ralph was most at home in field, stream, lake or forest. He built and raced his own hydroplane boats, competed in The Canadian Transcontinental Road Rally, played guitar, and motorcycled to wherever he could. Ralph savored life and especially his 70+ years with wife, June. He, and his quick wit, will be sorely missed. A private celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019