Hirsch, Ralph S. "Stew"
Ralph Stewart "Stew" Hirsch III, 53, died March 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, following a short illness. Predeceased by his father Ralph Stewart "Tony" Hirsch II. He is survived by his children, Thomas, Tyler, Trevor, and Amanda Hirsch; mother, Gretchen Hirsch; sister, Tobey ( Scott) Huntley; nephew, Ryan Huntley; uncle, Timothy (Kay) Hirsch; aunt, Evelyn McCord; cousins, Cynthia McCord (Bob) Lynn and Karen McCord (Keith) Zabalaoui. Stew was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Known as a consummate news professional, he began his career with all three Columbus television stations. He also served as assignment manager, managing editor or news director in Raleigh, NC; Huntsville, AL; Fort Myers, FL; Cincinnati and Fort Wayne. A celebration of Stew's life will be held Sunday, March 17, at the Amelita Mirolo Barn, 4395 Carriage Hill Lane, in Upper Arlington, from 3-5 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019