Ralph S. "Stew" Hirsch

Ralph S. "Stew" Hirsch Obituary
Hirsch, Ralph S. "Stew"
Ralph Stewart "Stew" Hirsch III, 53, died March 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, following a short illness. Predeceased by his father Ralph Stewart "Tony" Hirsch II. He is survived by his children, Thomas, Tyler, Trevor, and Amanda Hirsch; mother, Gretchen Hirsch; sister, Tobey ( Scott) Huntley; nephew, Ryan Huntley; uncle, Timothy (Kay) Hirsch; aunt, Evelyn McCord; cousins, Cynthia McCord (Bob) Lynn and Karen McCord (Keith) Zabalaoui. Stew was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Known as a consummate news professional, he began his career with all three Columbus television stations. He also served as assignment manager, managing editor or news director in Raleigh, NC; Huntsville, AL; Fort Myers, FL; Cincinnati and Fort Wayne. A celebration of Stew's life will be held Sunday, March 17, at the Amelita Mirolo Barn, 4395 Carriage Hill Lane, in Upper Arlington, from 3-5 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
