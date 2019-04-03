Setterlin, Ralph

1937 - 2019

Ralph F. Setterlin Jr., age 81, passed away at The Forum at Knightsbridge on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born in Columbus, OH on May 25, 1937. Ralph was the former President of Setterlin Construction Company where he was a leader in the construction industry and made a significant contribution to the central Ohio community. Some recognizable projects include the Ohio Historical Museum, Franklin County Hall of Justice, The Limited National Headquarters and over 20 major projects on The Ohio State University campus. Ralph was a 1955 graduate of Upper Arlington High School and a 1961 graduate of The Ohio State University, School of Architecture. While at OSU Ralph was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. In 1984 the Builders Exchange of Central Ohio honored Ralph as their "Man of the Year". In 1993 he was recognized by the OSU College of Engineering with the Distinguished Alumni Award. Ralph was a longtime member of First Community Church where he and Jane were married in 1959 and soon afterwards joined Couple Circle 44 where they remained active. Ralph also enjoyed many decades of playing cards with their Bridge Club. He took pleasure in several hobbies including tennis, fishing and ceramics. Throughout his life, Ralph loved spending time with his children and grandchildren fishing and boating at Indian Lake and collecting shells on Sanibel Island. Ralph is preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Jo Setterlin and infant son Steven John Setterlin, parents Ralph and Catherine Setterlin. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jane Setterlin; sons, Trey Setterlin and David (Karen) Setterlin; grandchildren, Samantha (Michael) England, Chelsea (Hayden) Kimes, Marcus Fortney, Ryan Setterlin, Trevor (Catherine) Setterlin, Sarah (Andy) Cox and Keegan Falin; great grandchildren, Harper, Aubrey and Leah Cox; sisters, Margaret (Carl) Fiora and Cathy Setterlin; sister-in-law, Connie Bell; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank The Forum at Knightsbridge for their care and friendship. Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, from 2-5 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 8 at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Community Church Foundation in memory of Ralph F. Setterlin, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212.