Smith, Ralph
1937 - 2020
Ralph King Smith, age 83, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by family. The son of Ralph and Anna Mae (Yandala) Smith, he was born on May 2, 1937 in Columbus. Ralph married Ann Katherine Bruelheide on April 8, 1961. Together they shared 59 years of marriage. Surviving are his wife, Ann Smith; son, Ralph Gust (Judy Gaylord) Smith; daughter, Heide Leigh (Terry Lee) Wiseman; brothers, John Lynn Smith, and James Smith, of San Francisco, CA; granddaughters, Nadia Marie Lynch-Arms, Eden Genevieve Hyser; grandson, Alexander Wiseman; as well as in-laws; and many nieces and nephews. Ralph carried papers for the Columbus Dispatch, and was an excellent student helping his senior class football team of Worthington High School to an undefeated season in 1954. He graduated from the Ohio State University, followed by service in the U.S. Navy as Lieutenant Jr. Grade from August 1960 to August 1963 where he participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked for Proctor & Gamble, Paine Webber, and finally joined A.G. Edwards as an investment broker to his retirement. Following retirement, he also worked with the Columbus Zoo and Minerva Park Golf Course. Ralph was a member of Sertoma, an avid golfer, owned sailboats, and gardened. He was a consummate Buckeye fan and all things football, and was never without a canine companion. He spent his winters with his wife in New Port Richey, FL following retirement. Ralph was a steadfast provider and the face of family loyalty. A committal service for immediate family followed by a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pelotonia, https://yourpelotonia.org/donate/donate-to-the-general-fund/
. To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit: www.OhioCremation.org