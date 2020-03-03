|
Stewart, Ralph
Ralph R. Stewart, 85, of Franklinton, passed away 2/15/2020 at Dr. West Hospital. Ralph was the man behind the well-known community advocate, his wife of 44 years, Carol J. Stewart (passed 04/25/2012). He loved sports, taking pictures, creating things on his Apple Mac computer, and supporting Carol. He served time in the US Army 23 Engineers. Ralph is survived by his niece, Heather (Steve) Swann; great-niece, Amber; great-nephews, Ryan and Hunter; step-kids, Debbie Delzell, Douglas Delzell, Mark (Leslie Ford) Delzell, Sandy (Loren) McCarty; grandchildren, Michelle, Teresa, Jon, Josh, Mike, Katie, Zach, and Jean; several great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Lower Lights Church, 1066 Bellows Ave, Columbus, OH 43223.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020