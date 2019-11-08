|
|
Wells, Ralph W.
1922 - 2019
Ralph William Wells, age 97, passed away November 1, 2019 at The Village of Westerville. Born October 9, 1922 in Jacobsberg, OH, moved to Westerville at age three and graduated from Westerville High School. On March 9, 1944 he married Marjorie Hanover. U.S. Army veteran who served from 1943 to 1946 in the 99th Infantry in the European Theater. Employed for 44 years at Columbus Coated Fabrics and later Borden Chemical Company. Member of Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware where he was the bell ringer for 25 years and portrayed St. Francis of Assisi at the blessing of the animals for more than 20 years. Ralph was fun-loving and had a joke for every occasion. A devoted family man who loved gardening, camping, feeding the birds and playing Euchre at the Senior Center. Ralph is survived by his wife of 75 years, Marjorie; daughters, Pamela W. (Dennis) Cooper of Westerville and Janet L. Wells of Ashland; grandson, Scott (Sharon) Cooper of Galloway. Preceded in death by his mother Eva Gregg, step-father Dewey F. Gregg, brother Carl Wells and sister Virginia Cordy. Interment will be held at Fancher Cemetery, Saturday, November 9. A memorial service will be held at Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, OH 43015, Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. with visitation 1 hour before the service. Pastors Becky and John Hart, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Liberty Presbyterian Church or Heartland Hospice, 333 N. Summit Street, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019