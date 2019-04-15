Home

Ralph T. Young, age 88, long time educator and athletic administrator of Delaware, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. He served as Ohio Capital Conference athletic administrator, with Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, treasurer for Central Athletic Board for the OHSC. Survivors include his wife, Nancy. Services Thursday, April 18 at 2PM at William St. United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 with memorial gathering following. Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware. For complete details or to share a condolence visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
