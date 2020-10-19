Groves, Ramon B.
1931 - 2020
Ramon B. Groves, 89, passed away on October 15, 2020. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH, 43232. His funeral service will be held the next morning at 10am with interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. All attendees will be required to wear masks, and attendance will be monitored in compliance with social distancing guidelines. To view full obituary details, post condolences, or view the funeral service live webcast Thursday morning, visit www.schoedinger.com