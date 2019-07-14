|
|
Cox, Ramona "Jeannie"
1939 - 2019
Ramona "Jeannie" Cox, age 80, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at Laurels of Gahanna. Jeannie loved spending time with her cats and outside in her garden. Preceded in death by her mother, Myrna and step-father, Bob Azbell. Jeannie is survived by her sons, Greg (Mary) Smith, Chris Cox, and Brian (Gail) Cox; sister, Kathi (Terry) Meyer. A memorial gathering for Jeannie will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 3 until the time of service at 5 PM at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2019