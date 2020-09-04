1/
Ramona Diamond
1945 - 2020
Ramona L. Diamond, age 74, of Columbus, passed away on September 3, 2020. Retired bus driver with Columbus City Schools. Preceded in death by husband Tennis Diamond. Survived by son, Jack Diamond; daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Anthony Mabry; 3 grandchildren, Natalie Mabry, Alex Mabry, and Andrew Diamond. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 beginning at 4pm until time of funeral service at 5:30pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, with Pastor Tim Stevens officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. To sign and view Ramona's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
