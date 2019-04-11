The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries

Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Ramona J. Ogden


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ogden, Ramona J.
1935 - 2019
Ramona J. Ogden, age 84, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2018. Ramona was born in Sardinia, OH to the late Irwin and Leola Steel. She retired from JC Penney at Westland Mall after 30 years of service. She volunteered for many years at the Cancer Thrift Shop in Grove City. Ramona enjoyed traveling, collecting jewelry, and most of all- spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Peggy Thomas. Ramona is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerry L. Ogden; daughters, Pam Ogden (Bill) Kemp and Penny Ogden; son, Jeff (Kim) Ogden; grandchildren, Jared Ogden, Kaylin (Brad) Lawhorn, Matt Thomas, Kurt Thomas, and Gina Yono. A special thanks to Deva Queen a special friend and caregiver. Ramona's family will receive friends 2-5 PM Sunday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where her Funeral Service will be held 1 PM Monday, April 15. Interment to follow at Galloway Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the in Ramona's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Ramona.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
