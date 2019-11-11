|
Wilson, Ramona
1932 - 2019
Ramona Mosley Sutton Wilson was born on Wednesday, June the 29th 1932 to Elijah and Mildred Mosley. She is preceded in death by both parents, as well as husbands Lloyd Leon Sutton and Charles Wilson, and by her beloved daughter Shelley Smith. Ramona left this Earth for something greater than all of our thoughts and dreams. She is now spending eternal life in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves to cherish her memory with her sons, Lloyd (Beverly) Sutton of Michigan, Layne (Deborah) Sutton of Georgia; daughter, Kimberly (Maurice) Jennings of Texas; her first husband's daughter, Othelia Hampton of Ohio; her stepchildren, Charles Wilson, Neil Wilson and Ava Wilson of Ohio; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; nieces, nephews, and other relatives as well as friends. Funeral service Saturday 10am, Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd., where the family will receive friends 9am until the time of service. Interment Union Cemetery. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019