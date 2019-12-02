|
|
Cowman, Randall
1951 - 2019
Randall Cowman, born April 8, 1951, to Lionel Clyde and Nettie Cowman in Dayton, Ohio, departed his earthly body on Saturday, November 30, 2019. The only thing we can figure is that he wanted to watch The Game from heaven, beside his son Brian David, father Clyde and Woody, his coach at The Ohio State University, where the Buckeyes just beat TTUN for the 8th year in a row. Randy spent his working years, first at Agler-Davidson Sports, then Old Navy, and finally many years at Eddie Bauer Warehouse store. He was known widely for his witty daily announcements showing off his very distinctive voice. Randy not only loved family time but also quiet time spent at Pickerington Ponds Metro Park. He observed there and photographed so much of the wildlife there before and after retiring. Randy loved being an artist, collecting comic books, listening to music, watching OSU football and the Blue Jackets. He generously shared his OSU season tickets so that his wife and his children could enjoy going with him or with each other and most recently, he attended the Penn State/OSU game. If you know Randy, you knew he never met a stranger. He had a booming voice that was legendary and a bear hug for all that he loved. He was the best PopPop and Grandy to Luke, Mason and Clara. He loved watching his grandsons play flag football and watching his granddaughter grow in her first year of life on this earth. He leaves his loving wife of 46 years, Diane, who he met and fell in love with, in junior high in Beavercreek, Ohio. His daughter, Jennifer (Troy) Radcliffe; son, Jason; daughter, Jessica (Jeremy) Cosner; mother, Nettie; brother, Ron; sister-in-law, Robin, and nephew, Chris, who will miss him terribly. His grandchildren, Luke, Mason and Clara were the light of his life and he loved spending anytime he could with them. Randy also has many friends, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins that will share in the grief of his loss. Friends may call from 11a.m.-1p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd North, Pickerington, OH 43147. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1p.m. on Thursday with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made in Randy's memory to the Columbus Metro Parks, www.metroparksfriends.org. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019