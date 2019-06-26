|
Fleming, Randall
1964 - 2019
Randall D. Fleming, age 55, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Maxine D. Fleming. He is survived by father, Millard Fleming; and brothers, Deon Fleming and Ronald (Winnon) Fleming. Service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Radiant Destiny Fellowship, 1871 Dunbar Dr., 43224. Visitation 10 am, followed by homegoing service at 11 am. Cards/flowers can be sent to the church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019