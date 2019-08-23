|
Higgins, Randall
1942 - 2019
Randall "Randy" Higgins, age 77, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away peacefully August 21. He was born February 12, 1942 in Groveport, Ohio to the late Vesper and Roger Higgins (former Mayor of Groveport). Randy served faithfully for 25 years on the Columbus Fire Department, achieving the rank of battalion chief and retired in 1991. He and his wife then became avid full-time motor home travelers for over a decade, and together they created a "Musical Memories" show, delighting fellow travelers all over the United States. He was also a stock car racing enthusiast and a devoted fan for 35 years of the band Phil Dirt and the Dozers. Randy was blessed to have two special families in his life span. First, he is survived by his devoted daughter, Sherri; sister, Pam; brother, Jeff; cherished niece, Kelly and nephews, Mark, Mickey, Matt, and Mitch Stokes and Ben Higgins; brother-in-law, Jim Stokes; and former wife, Linda (Flowers) Anderson; as well as many cousins and his bonus Florida family, the Dressels. He was preceded in death by beloved son Bradley and sister Judy Stokes. In 1989, he found love again, marrying his adoring wife, Suellen (Good) Higgins (deceased), adding blessings to his world with her wonderful daughters, Caprice Dicken, Chris Bowman (Tedd), Lory Pierce (Tim); grandchildren, Alexis Quinn (Justin), Rex Pierce (Brooke), Liza Pierce, Riley Bowman (Chelsea); and great-granddaughter, Amari Quinn. He was loved and will be missed by many firefighters, friends and neighbors, including recent special friend and devoted companion, Paula Zimmerman. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please check caringbridge.org for details to come. Arrangements by the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home Crematory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019