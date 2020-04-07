|
|
Sheets, Randall
1955 - 2020
Randall L. Sheets, born to Carl and Louise Sheets in Lancaster, Ohio on the 25th of May, 1955. Departed on the 5th of April, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him for his love and ability to bring laughter to any situation. Randall is survived by his spouse of 40 years, Roberta Sheets; mother, Louise Sheets; and father-in-law, Robert Williams; daughter, Holly Ayala and son-in-law, Matthew Ayala; grandchildren, Makaylah, Aubrey, Cayden, and Autumn Ayala; sister, Carla Perfect and brother-in-law, Gary Perfect; brothers and sisters by marriage, Cindy and Brian Stump, and Todd and Tammy Williams; nieces, Tara, Kristen, Betty Ann, Hannah, and Chastity; and nephews, Jeremiah, Justin, and Anthony. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. We will hold a memorial gathering at a later date, once we are able to gather together. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020