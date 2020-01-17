|
|
Zupp-Haley, Randi
1986 - 2020
Randi Jo Zupp-Haley, 33, of Pataskala, passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born October 16, 1986 in Newport News, Virginia to her parents Stephen and Penny (Weimer) Zupp. Randi was known for her love of many things including, video games, music, art, cats, reading, soccer, Korean TV dramas, competitive cooking shows, and most importantly her family. She was also known for being an avid nap enthusiast. Randi is survived by her loving husband of 5 ½ years, Kraig Haley; parents, Stephen and Penny Zupp; siblings, Toni (Matthew) Musick and Stephen (Kayla) Zupp; mother-in-law, Linda Haley; brothers-in-law, Kris (Sara) Haley and Garrett (Kendyl Peverly) Robinson; sisters-in-law, Kara Robinson and Kristina Haley; grandmothers, Mary Alice Snider and Bonnie Weimer; nieces and nephews, Colten, Orion, Aurora Musick, Joey and Savanna Haley; fur babies, Georgia and Roger; and a host of other friends, family and loved ones. She is preceded in passing by her grandparents Nancy Perry, Gary Weimer, Barbara Moore, and Larry Zupp, father-in-law Kevin Haley, and grandfather-in-law William Snider. A Celebration of Life will be held January 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at Tri-Village Christian Church located at 7509 Columbus Rd Sw, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. The service will begin at 8pm with Pastor Paul Snoddy officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The IBC Foundation, PO Box 908, Friendswood, TX 77546 or at www.theibcnetwork.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020