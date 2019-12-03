Home

Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Israel
91 Springside Drive
Akron, OH
Randie Ostroff Sass


1953 - 2019
Randie Ostroff Sass Obituary
Ostroff Sass, Randie
1953 - 2019
Randie Ostroff Sass, age 66, died on the evening of December 1 at her home in the care and support of her two loving children, Leah and Ben Sass. Memorial service and celebration of life will take place Sunday, December 8 at 1PM at Temple Israel, 91 Springside Drive, Akron, Ohio 44333. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Randie to Hadassah, Temple Beth Shalom, or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
