Abrams, Randy
1952 - 2019
Randy Abrams , age 67, of Reynoldsburg, Oh, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Born May 2, 1952 in Columbus,Ohio to Homer and Genevieve Abrams, Randy was preceded in death by his parents. Randy is survived by his wife, Jane Abrams; son, Randy Abrams (Jessica); daughter, Michelle Abrams; brother, Larry Lowe (Jean); sister, Jean Ann (Glen) Copeland; 4 grandchildren, Trey Abrams, Alexis Abrams, Alyssa Abrams and Rileigh Abrams; as well as many other family members and friends. He was Grandfather, Father, Brother, Uncle and a mentor to so many. The family will receive friends for a celebration of Randy's life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Whitehall VFW from 6-9pm. Randy has chosen to be part of Department of Bio-Medical Education and Anatomy Body Donor Program at THE Ohio State University.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2019