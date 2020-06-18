Harris, Randy
1961 - 2020
Randy L. Harris, age 59, was called home June 12, 2020. Visitation 9:30AM and Life Celebration 10AM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Word Church of God, 115 Wilson Ave. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH, ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1463.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.