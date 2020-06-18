Or Copy this URL to Share

Harris, Randy

1961 - 2020

Randy L. Harris, age 59, was called home June 12, 2020. Visitation 9:30AM and Life Celebration 10AM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Word Church of God, 115 Wilson Ave. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH, ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1463.



