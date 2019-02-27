Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Jacks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Jacks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randy Jacks Obituary
Jacks, Randy
1960 - 2019
Randy Jacks, 58, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on February 25, 2019. Randy was born on March 23, 1960 to Ronald and Betty Jacks. Randy loved watching the Washington Redskins and the Buckeyes play, and enjoyed coaching football with Reynoldsburg Youth Football. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law George Oiler, and loving dogs Patton, Herbie, and Charlie Brown. He is survived by his children, Heather, Amber (Yousuf), Stacey, and John (Carolyn); brothers, Rick (Elaine) and Ernie (Sally); sister, Mary Oiler; grandchildren, Lisa, Alexia, Matthew, Megan, Abdulaziz, Omar, Zeeshawn, Patsy, Angel, Ally, Alan, Randy, Deon, and Brooklyn; close friend and mother of his children, Lori; many more extended family and friends. Randy will truly be missed by his family and all who met him. His family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, from 5-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow at 7p.m. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now