Jacks, Randy
1960 - 2019
Randy Jacks, 58, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on February 25, 2019. Randy was born on March 23, 1960 to Ronald and Betty Jacks. Randy loved watching the Washington Redskins and the Buckeyes play, and enjoyed coaching football with Reynoldsburg Youth Football. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law George Oiler, and loving dogs Patton, Herbie, and Charlie Brown. He is survived by his children, Heather, Amber (Yousuf), Stacey, and John (Carolyn); brothers, Rick (Elaine) and Ernie (Sally); sister, Mary Oiler; grandchildren, Lisa, Alexia, Matthew, Megan, Abdulaziz, Omar, Zeeshawn, Patsy, Angel, Ally, Alan, Randy, Deon, and Brooklyn; close friend and mother of his children, Lori; many more extended family and friends. Randy will truly be missed by his family and all who met him. His family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, from 5-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow at 7p.m. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019