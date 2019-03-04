Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Randy L. Frank Obituary
Frank, Randy L.
1958 - 2019
Randy L. Frank, age 61, unexpectedly as a result of a traffic accident. A long time employee of the United Postal Service. Preceded in death by his wife Tracy. Survived by his sons, Jason (Adrienne) and Jared; four grandchildren; brothers, Rob and Steve ( Belinda); numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday from 10am-12noon at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street, where funeral service will be held at 12p.m. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To sign the online register visit www.maederquinttiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
