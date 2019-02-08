|
|
Hampton, Randy L.
1953 - 2019
Randy L. "Hillbilly" Hampton, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at home. Family and friends will gather from 4-6 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204 where you are asked to bring stories to share at 6 pm with all of his family and friends followed by military honors. Visit www.heartandhope.com for full obit and to send condolences to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019