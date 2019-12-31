Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Ranola L. Perry, age 66, was called home December 17, 2019. Predeceased by father, Maurice L. Perry and sister,Rhonda A. Perry. Survived by mother, Myra B. Perry, children, Nikki Boston and Rico Perry, seven grandchildren, siblings; Maurice Perry, Chris (Terry) Perry, Cory (Jennifer) Perry, Audrey (William) Griffin, Theda (Duncan) Smith, and Mira Harris. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Home-going celebration 12PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E, Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463)
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
