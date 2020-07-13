Baker, Ray
1955 - 2020
Ray Baker, age 64, passed away at The Ohio State University Medical Center with his wife and daughters by his side on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born in Grundy, VA to Trula Puckett and Raymond Baker on August 8, 1955. He grew up in Greenco Springs, FL and lived his adult life around Columbus, OH. On January 12, 1974 he married Marta Kay Baker. He proudly served in The United States' Marine Crops 1974-1978. He learned the skill of welding and became an entrepreneur of his steel fabrication business, Baker Welding in 1980. Aside from his pride in being a veteran and owning a business, Ray's true pride and joy was being a husband, brother, father, grand father, great grandfather, uncle and cousin. Family was the absolute most important thing in Ray's life. It was his true passion to be highly involved in raising not only his own children but also his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ray enjoyed coaching, watching buckeye football, fishing, and almost anything if it involved spending quality time with his family. He attended Vineyard Christian Fellowship. He is preceded in death by his mother Trula H. Puckett (Marvin), his father Raymond Baker and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Marta Kay Baker; three daughters, Dalina Brackens (Christopher Rodriguez), Melissa Davis, and Bobbie Jo Baker; three siblings, Judy Gwynn, Tammie Alkire (Jim), and Thomas Baker (Kimberly); 11 grandchildren, Dustin Morris, Courtney Jane Winters (Aaron), Hannah Rae Baker, Jesseca Davis, Zakary Davis, Alexia Brackens, Jacob Dearwester, Ian Rodriguez, Amber Peters, Raeanne Davis, and Lillian Rodriguez; three great grandchildren, Chloe Jane Winters, Kaiden Blake, and Carter Blake; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the organizations Ray supported, Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warriors
. The viewing will be held Thursday, July 16 from 4-8PM and the funeral service will be Friday, July 17 at 11:30AM. Both will be held at Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 3005 Holt Rd, Grove City, OH 43123.