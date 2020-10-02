1/1
Ray Greenlee
1942 - 2020
Ray J. Greenlee, age 78, of Columbus, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 following an extended illness. The son of Vernon Greenlee and Lucille Puchta, he was born on August 26, 1942 in Columbus. Ray was a diehard member of who-Dey nation, an avid fisherman, and loved Harley Davidson. He is survived by his sons, Victor (Missy), Nicholas, and Joshua; daughters, Jacqueline, Valery, and Rachael; brothers, Vern (Barb), and Jerry (Judy); sister, Barb (Bill); 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Honoring Ray's wishes cremation will take place. To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit:
www.OhioCremation.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
