Greenlee, Ray1942 - 2020Ray J. Greenlee, age 78, of Columbus, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 following an extended illness. The son of Vernon Greenlee and Lucille Puchta, he was born on August 26, 1942 in Columbus. Ray was a diehard member of who-Dey nation, an avid fisherman, and loved Harley Davidson. He is survived by his sons, Victor (Missy), Nicholas, and Joshua; daughters, Jacqueline, Valery, and Rachael; brothers, Vern (Barb), and Jerry (Judy); sister, Barb (Bill); 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Honoring Ray's wishes cremation will take place. To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit: