Ray Johnson, age 87, of Jackson, Ohio and formerly of London, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born December 23, 1932 in Louisa, Kentucky to the late James and Myrtle (Eades) Johnson. Ray is survived by his wife, Bernadine (Krumm) Johnson whom he was to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with on April 16; sons, Tom Johnson and Bradley (Robin) Johnson; daughter, Carla Carlos; brothers, Leonard Johnson, George Johnson, and Richard "Dick" Johnson; as well as several nieces, nephews, and special family friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Madge Polidera and Shirley Jones and a brother Gerald Johnson. Ray served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from the Dial Corporation in London, Ohio. He was a member of several organizations including the Lions Club, the , the American Legion, and he was a Mason. Per his wishes no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the local , 170 Pearl Street, Jackson, OH 45640. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020