Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
28 Harding Ave
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-2010
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Ray
Ray Johnson, age 87, of Jackson, Ohio and formerly of London, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born December 23, 1932 in Louisa, Kentucky to the late James and Myrtle (Eades) Johnson. Ray is survived by his wife, Bernadine (Krumm) Johnson whom he was to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with on April 16; sons, Tom Johnson and Bradley (Robin) Johnson; daughter, Carla Carlos; brothers, Leonard Johnson, George Johnson, and Richard "Dick" Johnson; as well as several nieces, nephews, and special family friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Madge Polidera and Shirley Jones and a brother Gerald Johnson. Ray served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from the Dial Corporation in London, Ohio. He was a member of several organizations including the Lions Club, the , the American Legion, and he was a Mason. Per his wishes no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the local , 170 Pearl Street, Jackson, OH 45640. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -