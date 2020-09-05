1/
Ray Keith Zies
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zies, Ray Keith
1945 - 2020
Ray Keith Zies, 75, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 with his family by his side. Ray retired from Bell Labs/Western Electric/Lucent Technologies. His passions were bowling, Corvettes and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his main loves were being with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Blanche Zies. Ray is survived by his loving wife Sandy; son Rick (Kim): 5 grandchildren Kaila (Jay) Crawford, Sarah, Rylan, Kyle and Craig; great-grandchidren Jaiden, Rese and Donavyn; sister Kaye (Dan) Blower; niece Kerry (Dave) Zuchegno; nephew Danny (Jill) Blower; good friends Bob and Brenda Cuschleg, John DiAntonio, Joyce Ince and Jacque Wilson and her son Chris. Ray's family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg where his funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Contributions may be made in Ray's memory to the Alzheimer's Association-Walk4Ray at http://act.alz.org/goto/walk4Ray or Hospice of Central Ohio. Messages may be sent to Ray's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral
10:00 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved