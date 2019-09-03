|
Lucas, Ray
1930 - 2019
Ray Lucas, age 89, of Columbus, passed away at his residence on August 28, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1930 to the late Raymond and Sarah (Pennington) Lucas in Grayson, KY. Ray is survived by his children, Steven (Cyndy) Lucas and Robin (Chris) Powell; grandchildren, Jennifer Cantrell, Kristin Powell and Brittney Kelly; great grandchildren, Ethan, Jessa and Quentin. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 brothers and a sister. Per Ray's request, a cremation will take place.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019