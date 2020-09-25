1/
Ray R. Sanders II
1952 - 2020
Sanders II, Ray R.
1952 - 2020
Ray R. Sanders II, age 68, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Ray was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 16, 1952 to Ray R. and Martha Sanders. Ray graduated from Gallia Academy High School, attended Ohio State University, and received his bachelor's degree from Mt. Vernon Nazarene College. He retired from Napa as an Operations Manager after 40 years of service. Ray was an adventurous man. He had many hobbies and interest that included, crossword puzzles, reading, hockey, Cleveland Browns, NASCAR and traveling to OSU games (Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl). He enjoyed the tranquil times visiting lighthouses, watching the sunrise, theater, picnic with the pops and museums. Preceded in death by his wife Carolyn S. Sanders, father Ray R. Sanders, siblings Michael and Nancy Sanders. Survived by his wife of 14 years, Laura Sanders; mother, Martha Sanders; niece, Abbie (Steve) Zeppetella and their daughter, Gracie; and their blended family of beloved cats, Tara and Midnite. Funeral service will be at 3pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with visitation to follow from 4-7pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Graveside and interment will be held at 12noon Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Providence Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
