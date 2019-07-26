|
Murphy, Rayburn
1939 - 2019
Rayburn Edward Murphy, 79, passed away July 24, 2019 at his home in New Albany. He is preceded in death by his beloved furbaby, ZsaZsa. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Murphy; brothers, Robert, Donald (Elaine), and Larry; sister, Shirley Ann Fields; brother-in-law, Frank (Cindy) Williams. Rayburn was a member of the 82nd and 101st Army Airborne Divisions and a past Master of Columbus Lodge #30. Memorial service will be held at 1pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, 43230. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign the guest book and to share messages or condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019