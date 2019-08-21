|
|
Bostic, Raymond
1931 - 2019
Ray Bostic, age 88, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Ray was devoted to Patty, his wife of 67 years and his children, Bonnie (Fred) Purdy, Beth (Bruce) Hazard, and Bric Bostic. He loved and had great fun with his grandchildren, Cole, Pam (Morgan Hughes) and Greg Purdy, David (Carly), Justin and Debbie Hazard; and his great granddaughters, Paige and Senna Purdy; brother, Don of St Johnsbury, VT. Ray is preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Iola, sons Barry and Birch, brother Jim and sister Barbara. Ray loved his family, life, Ohio State, Riverside Methodist Church, Columbus Rotary and people of all kinds, shape and ages. A memorial service for Ray will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 2701 Zollinger Rd. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bostic Memorial Fund #600656, OSU Fisher College of Business, 101 Fisher Hall, 2100 Neil Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINEGR NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Ray's online guestbook or to share a favorite memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019