Cook, Raymond
1935 - 2020
Raymond Alexander Cook, age 84, of Gahanna (formerly of Lansing, OH), was born on December 19, 1935 and passed away on February 19, 2020. Ray was a beloved son of James and Olive Cook. A devoted husband of 61 years to his wife, Dorothy (Lepic) Cook; and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather to daughters, Sheri Leigh (Mark) Dillon, Kimberly Ann (Eric) Culp; son, Robert Allan (Paula) Cook; grandchildren, Ray J. Cook, Kayla Cook, Kristen (Keith) McCalla, Ali (Drew) Levorsen, Jon Dillon, Kelsey (Nate) Billups, Kacie Culp, Ashton Cook, Amber Cook, Allison Cook; great grandchildren, Matthew McCalla, Charlotte McCalla; daughter-in-law, Michele Cook; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Ray Jeffery Cook, parents James A. and Olive B. Cook, sister Doris Wilson, brother James H. Cook. Ray graduated from Bridgeport High School, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Kent State University, a Master's Degree in Education from West Virginia University, and completed Post Graduate Studies in Education at the University of Dayton and Ohio University. Ray was recently inducted into the Bridgeport Hall of Fame in June 2019, for his many contributions to athletics and the school. Ray's career provided a 52-year opportunity to serve as a teacher, coach, high school principal and superintendent of schools in Ohio. He spent 6 years as the Assistant Director for the Ohio Division of School Finance and 6 years in private industry. After retirement from the public-school system he spent 20 years as the Director of State and Federal Government Programs in the Department of Education for the Catholic Conference of Ohio. So many people were blessed by his huge heart, loving demeanor and words of wisdom. Ray truly believed in "Family First" and was there every day for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His proudest moments were when he spent time with his entire family together and was able to see the loving and caring family he and his wife created. He enjoyed attending all of his children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events and is most proud of them being college graduates. The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to Capital City Hospice for all of their care. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2020