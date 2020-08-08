1/
Raymond Draghi
1927 - 2020
Draghi, Raymond
1927 - 2020
Raymond Amadea Draghi age 93, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Retired US Post Office Distribution Clerk. Veteran World War II US Army, Veteran Korean War USMC. He was a graduated of Uhrichsville High School class of 1945 and Bliss College in Office Training. Franklin County Auxiliary Sheriff. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Jannie Draghi; sons, Ray (Christine) Draghi, Dave (Sherri) Draghi; grandchildren, Mike Draghi, Mary Ann (Jorge) Perez-Prado, Kyle Draghi; great grandchildren Brad and Alyssa Draghi; brother, Dennis Draghi; sister-in-law, K. Joyce (Dick) Reeser; brothers-in-law, Davey (Ruth) Castle, Edward (Regina) Castle, Alvie Patrick; other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by brothers, Clarence and Robert Draghi. Funeral mass Tuesday 11:00 AM Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel. Father William Arnold celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miami Youth for Christ, please list in memo City Life Kix in Memory of Raymond Draghi, 9350 SW 79 Ave. Miami, FL 33156. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
