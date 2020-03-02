|
Eckles, Raymond
1947 - 2020
Raymond T. Eckles, Jr., 72 years old, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Ray was born on March 9, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a 1965 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and a 1996 graduate of Capital University. He is preceded in death by his father Raymond T Eckles, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judi Eckles; his son, Casey (Susan) Eckles; and his grandsons, Luke Eckles and Adam Eckles. He is also survived by his mother, Eleanor Eckles; his brothers, Danny (Carol) Eckles, Paul (Keitha) Eckles, Dennis (Bonnie) Eckles, Terry (Teresa) Eckles, John (Linda) Eckles; and his sister, Laurel (Bernie) Roberts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ray was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Marine Corps. After a brief time in the "family business" of the railroad, Ray spent his career holding the thin blue line, proudly serving with the Columbus Police Department from 1971 to 1999. After retiring from a career with Columbus' finest, he worked as the Director of Security for Children's Hospital for 5 years. Ray was especially proud of the honor of serving with the exemplary men and women of Post 10523. Friends may visit 11 am-1 pm Wednesday, March 4 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a memorial service immediately following at 1 pm. To honor Ray's example of serving others, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Post 10523, PO Box 172, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Post 10523's mission is directed towards assisting veterans, their widows and children by raising funds and participating in various programs and projects which help accomplish their goal of serving their fellow comrades in arms. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020