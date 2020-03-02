Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
650 W Waterloo St.
Canal Winchester, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Following Services
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
650 W Waterloo St.
Canal Winchester, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Eckles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Eckles


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Eckles Obituary
Eckles, Raymond
1947 - 2020
Raymond T. Eckles, Jr., 72 years old, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Ray was born on March 9, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a 1965 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and a 1996 graduate of Capital University. He is preceded in death by his father Raymond T Eckles, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judi Eckles; his son, Casey (Susan) Eckles; and his grandsons, Luke Eckles and Adam Eckles. He is also survived by his mother, Eleanor Eckles; his brothers, Danny (Carol) Eckles, Paul (Keitha) Eckles, Dennis (Bonnie) Eckles, Terry (Teresa) Eckles, John (Linda) Eckles; and his sister, Laurel (Bernie) Roberts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ray was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Marine Corps. After a brief time in the "family business" of the railroad, Ray spent his career holding the thin blue line, proudly serving with the Columbus Police Department from 1971 to 1999. After retiring from a career with Columbus' finest, he worked as the Director of Security for Children's Hospital for 5 years. Ray was especially proud of the honor of serving with the exemplary men and women of Post 10523. Friends may visit 11 am-1 pm Wednesday, March 4 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a memorial service immediately following at 1 pm. To honor Ray's example of serving others, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Post 10523, PO Box 172, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Post 10523's mission is directed towards assisting veterans, their widows and children by raising funds and participating in various programs and projects which help accomplish their goal of serving their fellow comrades in arms. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -