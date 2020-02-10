|
|
Fields, Raymond
1938 - 2020
Raymond "Pop" Fields, age 81, died peacefully in Columbus, OH on February 2, 2020. Ray is survived by his wife of 34 years, Maria Fields; sons, Raymond (Tara) and Mitchell; grandchildren, Marcus Gruel, Jillian, Donovan, and Patrick Fields; sister, Cathy Baron; mother-in-law, Olga Erwin; many other relatives. Preceded in death by son David Fields, parents Raymond and Margarite Alta Fields, sisters Marguerite "Mickey" Walsh, Carole Mitchell, and Marla Davis. Ray graduated from Washington HS in Fremont, CA. He enlisted in US Army in 1957, served two tours in Vietnam, and retired as a Major in 1978. He worked as director of systems development for Sherwin Williams and later joined the Columbus Police Department retiring 2013. A celebration of life will take place from 2-6pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Powell Community Center, East Community Room, 47 Hall Street, Powell, OH 43065. Visit www.buckeyecremation.com to share your memories of Ray.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020