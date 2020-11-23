Gerren, Jr. , Raymond
Raymond Charles "RC" Gerren, Jr., 54, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. RC was born March 18, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio; a son to Raymond Charles, Sr. and Hettie (Burgess) Gerren. He is survived by his wife, Dale (Donohue) Schwab Gerren, whom he married September 2, 2017. RC was a 1984 graduate of Pickerington High School. RC was a Construction Electrician with the US Navy Seabees, from 1984-1990. He served in many deployments including, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Okinawa, Japan, South Korea, Rota, Spain and Guam, all while calling Gulfport, Mississippi his home port - - his Seabee brothers wish him Fair Winds and Following Seas. He was a proud son of a father who served in the US Navy Reserve, and a proud father of his son, Charlie, who is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Hurlburt Field, Florida. He spent the last 19 years as an Electrician and Traffic Signal Coordinator for the City of Athens, Ohio. He was previously employed with Buckeye Steele in Columbus and White Castle in Reynoldsburg. RC was a faithful member of Woodland Chapel Church. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was preceded in death by second wife Theresa Gail Gerren. In addition to his parents and wife, Dale, he is survived by: his children, Raymond Charles "Charlie" Gerren, III of Navarre, FL, Robert Samuel "Robbie" Gerren, wife, Alicia of Logan, OH, Rebekah Jean "Bekah" Gerren Phelps, husband, Luke of Chauncey, OH, Jonathan Schwab, wife, Destiny of Olive Hill, KY, Andrew Schwab, wife, Samantha, Allison Schwab and Jacob Schwab, all of Ironton; grandchildren, Levi Tucker Gerren, Adalynn "Addy" Gail Phelps, and EmmaLynn Grace Schwab; sisters: Helen (Ronald) Anderson, Katie (Eddi) Grubba, Barb Wickham, Heather (Noel) Alcala; sisters-in-law, Donna (Bill) Osgood, Sharon (Mike) Smith, Paula Bellomy and Angie (Steve) Martin; brother-in-law, Rich (Lori) Donohue; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Gloria Schwab; nieces and nephews, Andrew Anderson, Arlie (Mike) Bobb, Abby Anderson, Amanda (Josh) Winans, Thomas (Lyndsey) Wickham, Holly (Ethan) Allen, Cassie and Cole Alcala; several aunts and uncles who loved him very much, especially John and Sam Burgess who treated him like their little brother. The family would like to thank Arlie Bobb during this time. She was our darling helpmate for the entire family. Visitation will be 6-8PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, Ohio. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and mask are required. There will be a private family service at 12PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Woodland Chapel Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton, Ohio 45638 for family and closest friends, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his sons and son-in-law, Charlie, Robbie, Luke, Jonathon, Andrew, Jacob and nephew, Chris Donohue. Honorary Pallbearers will be: his father; brothers-in-law, Ron, Eddi, Noel, nephews: Andrew, Thomas, Cole, Josh, Mike, and Ethan. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio is honored to assist the family with arrangements. To offer the Gerren family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
