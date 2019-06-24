|
|
Gibson, Raymond
1936 - 2019
Raymond R. Gibson, age 82, of Groveport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born September 4, 1936, to the late Joe and Oma Jean Gibson. Raymond worked for Columbus Plate and Window Glass for 32 years and then was the owner and operator of Active Glass and Mirror for 11 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics. Raymond loved time spent with his family and adored his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sisters Willa Sifford and Flora Lafferty, brother David Gibson. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Doris Gibson; daughters, Debbie Frame, Teresa Ann (Tony) Canode, Katherine (Donald) Carpenter; grandchildren, Brian Hamilton, Christina (Ken) Ledbetter, Jessica (Matthew) Skinner, Madeleine Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Austin and Samantha Ledbetter, Emma and Aurora Skinner; siblings, Helen Nielsen, Roger Gibson, Diana Kantz, Naomi (Bob) Ausburn, Parthena (Sid) Cook, Danny (Pam) Gibson, James (Tammy) Gibson; much loved nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 5-7pm on Thursday, June 27, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, June 28. Interment Violet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's memory can be made to either, Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Pl., #100, Columbus, OH 43230, or to the Parkinsons Foundation, 800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #360, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019