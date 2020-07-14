Gillespie, Raymond
1923 - 2020
Raymond Gale Gillespie, age 97, of Upper Arlington, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Raymond was born on April 26, 1923 in Palmer, West Virginia to the late Boone and Nora Gillespie. Also preceding in death was his loving wife of 47 years, JoAnn (Klamfoth) Gillespie. Raymond served in the United States Army Air Forces during WWII and was stationed in Italy. He was an accountant for many years and continued to work well into his 80s. He loved collecting coins and stamps. Raymond was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of New Rome, where he served on the church council, as secretary, and as treasurer. Raymond will be deeply missed by his daughter, Sally (Jeff Canter) Gillespie; grandsons, Chad Walz and Shaun Walz; sister, Gladys Mapes; and many close friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Wildlife Center, 6131 Cook Road, Powell, Ohio 43065. Family will receive family and friends from 4-7PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Private interment will be held at Jefferson Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
