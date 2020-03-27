|
|
Goolsby, Sr., Raymond
1932 - 2020
Raymond Crit Goolsby, Sr., "Big Red", age 87, passed away on March 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Central High School. He retired from the Ohio Malleable Iron Company after 29 years and 9 months. He is preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Marie Goolsby, daughters Juanita Goolsby and Patricia Johnson, granddaughter Shayla Uddin, sister Leona Couch, brothers John "Peter" and James "Jimbo" Goolsby, and son-in-law Al Uddin. He is survived by his daughters, Donette Uddin and Sharyn Goolsby; sons, Raymond Goolsby Jr., Roy Goolsby, and Michael Craig; brothers, Brack Sr, and Lawrence "Larry" Goolsby; sisters, Lettie Lambright, Ruby Goolsby, and Louise (Jerry) Robinson, 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; aunts, Lurlena McClain and Lorraine Stovall; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Home-going celebration 12PM Monday, April 6, 2020 at Church of Christ of Apostolic Faith, 2900 Brentnell Ave. Family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodland Ave. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2020