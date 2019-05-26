Gowin, Raymond

1921 - 2019

It's 1943; our country is at war in the South Pacific. Amid the fighting and sorrow of war, a love story emerges. Raymond is a cook's mate on the USS Dashiell and Ruth a nurse's aide in the WAVES. At the height of World War II, they start a life together. Sadly, after 63 years of marriage, Laura Ruth Grove Gowin passed away in 2007. On May 22, 2019, we lost Raymond Leslie Gowin, 97, of Walterboro, formerly of Gaffney, SC, and Columbus, OH. He was born to the late Leslie Norman and Freda Baum Gowin on July 23, 1921, in Jerseyville, IL. In addition to his parents and wife, Raymond was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Fritz and brothers Norman and Arnold Gowin. Surviving are all four of their children, Charles Gowin (Kathleen), Shirley Callahan (David), Carl Gowin (Claudia), and Sherree Gowin; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren. His surviving siblings are brothers, Donald, Ronald, Robert, and Wilbur Gowin; and one sister, Joyce Tappy. Preceding him in death were a sister Mildred Fritz and brothers Norman Gowin and Arnold Gowin. Funeral arrangements have been made by SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 am Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to honor the lives of Raymond and Ruth be made to the Faithful Heart Foundation at https://FaithfulHeartFoundation.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or express a condolence.