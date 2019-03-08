|
Hitchcock, Raymond "Doc"
Raymond C. "Doc" Hitchcock, age 84, born in Oil Springs (Pound Mill) KY, 7/1/34, went to be with the Lord on 3/2/19 in Col., OH. Preceded in death by parents Haskell and Carma (Dixon) Hitchcock, first wife Doretha, infant daughter Tamala Jean, infant son Paul Stanley, brothers James Irwin and William George, sister Virginia "Ginny" Lee. Survived by loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Violet (Weyant) Hitchcock; sister, Alice Belhasen; aunt, Margaret "Launa" (Dixon) Young; many nieces and nephews, and several cousins. Raymond, "Doc," wrote the book, "I Think I was Lucky to Grow Up in Kentucky." He had his own trucking company for several years and then was an over the road truck driver and traveled to 48 states. He was a long-time resident of Clinton Township and after retirement, worked several years with their Road Dept. He was a member of the Bible Presbyterian Church and his favorite Bible verses were Acts 16:31 and Philippians 4:11. Raymond, "Doc," was a person who loved people and he will be deeply missed by many. Memorial services to be held by the family at a later date. Donations may be made in his honor to https://www.apdaparkinson.org. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019