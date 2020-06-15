Raymond J. Daley
1935 - 2020
Daley, Raymond J.
1935 - 2020
Raymond J. Daley, age 84. Survived by his children, John Daley and Karen Daley; grandchildren, Kevin, Tony, Michelle, Cassie and John; 2 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends 10-11am on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop) Chapel, 3030 W. Broad St., where service will follow at 11am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time and the family is asking everyone to wear a mask.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
