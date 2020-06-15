Daley, Raymond J.

1935 - 2020

Raymond J. Daley, age 84. Survived by his children, John Daley and Karen Daley; grandchildren, Kevin, Tony, Michelle, Cassie and John; 2 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends 10-11am on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop) Chapel, 3030 W. Broad St., where service will follow at 11am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time and the family is asking everyone to wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store