|
|
Kidner, Raymond
1942 - 2019
Raymond Lee Kidner, June 25, 1942 – November 22, 2019. Raymond Lee Kidner, 77, of Richardson, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Ray was born in Columbus, Ohio to Ivan and Sarah Isabelle Kidner on June 25, 1942. He attended Central High School, where he was the valedictorian of the Class of 1960. He went on to earn a B.S. in Engineering Physics from The Ohio State University. Ray spent the first 12 years of his career with the General Electric Company. He worked as General Manager of Varian Associates-Specialty Metals Division for 9 years and lead the company through its acquisition by Tosoh Corporation. Ray was President and CEO of Tosoh SMD and served on Boards of Directors of the company and its subsidiaries in the United States, Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore until he retired in 2001. He was a Past President and Director of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce and volunteered with the Grove City Lions Club. Ray enjoyed reading, building and flying control-line airplanes, racing autocross, and cheering on the Buckeyes. Ray is survived by Judy Kidner, his wife of 51 years; his daughter, Sherri Kidner of Irving, Texas; his daughter, Cindy Kidner Pilcher and son-in-law, Chris Pilcher of Richardson, Texas; his grandchildren, Aiden, Kip, and Annalise Pilcher; and his siblings, Ron Kidner of St. Augustine, Florida and Sue Burkholder of Pataskala, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff and volunteers at Faith Presbyterian Hospice and the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center for their care and support. Memorial donations may be made at www.faithpreshospice.org/donate/.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019