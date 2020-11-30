King, Raymond
1949 - 2020
Raymond Wardell King, age 71. Sunrise June 9, 1949 and Sunset November 24, 2020. Private Visitation 1PM and Private Funeral Service 2PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The KING Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com